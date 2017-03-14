Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Perhaps they're Huddersfield's most hard working rock outfit? The Scaramanga Six show no signs of slacking as they prepare to release their ninth full-length studio album.

Their new record entitled 'Chronica' is a thrilling concept album depicting a journey where the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Band co-founder Paul Morricone explained, “Imagine you’ve washed up on the shore of a strange country having fled from somewhere else.

Then you find out you’re in a place where the mundanity of life is farworse and far more horrifying than the place you came from.”

The album will be recorded in Sheffield with legendary producer Alan Smyth (Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Reverend and the Makers).

They will also release a compilation album online titled 'Darkroom' to offer fans just discovering the band a chance to catch up with their expansive back catalogue.

Now boasting over twenty years as a unit, The Scaramanga Six have toured Britain, Germany, Scandinavia and Japan. Producing and distributing the music through their own Wrath Records, the band pride themselves on their solely DIY ethic to ensure total freedom in their music.

Paul Morricone describes the band's unique sound as “Adventurous”, “Cinematic” and “Dynamic”. Be sure not to miss out on their next local show!