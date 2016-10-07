We Shall Overcome: Bands join forces for two-day charity gig

A charity music festival will hit town this weekend.

Nine acts shall play at We Shall Overcome at the Ukrainian Club on Egerton Road tonight and Saturday from 7.30pm.

It has been organised by Nick Johnson, bassist with Huddersfield band Kelter, to raise money for anti-poverty charities The Welcome Centre food bank and One Good Turn free goods service.

It will also raise awareness of the impact of austerity politics such as cuts.

An acoustic night will be held on the Friday in conjunction with Marsh Blues Club, featuring Scott Wainwright, Darren Poyzer, Leo Brazil and Boo Sutcliffe and Claire Helm.

The venue will get rocking on the Saturday, when post-punk headliners Klammer will be warming up for their support tour with Richie Ramone.

They will be joined by Cadavers, Shambolic and Pop Pigs.

“We have two evenings of fantastic live music. Entry to both of these events is donation only, with a suggested £5 donation. Pitches for the car boot sale are £7 for cars and £10 for vans.”