Britpop stars Shed 7 are coming to Leeds!

The band have been on the go for an incredible 27 years since forming in York in 1990 - finding chart success with 15 top 40 singles between 1994 and 1999.

After breaking up in 2003 they reformed for a greatest hits tour in 2007 - and have been playing gigs ever since!

Their biggest singles include Speakeasy, Going For Gold, Disco Down and She Left Me On Friday, which hit number 11 on the UK singles chart in March 1998.

The band takes to the stage at the O2 Academy in Leeds for a two-night stint, on Monday December 18 and Tuesday December 19.

Tickets are £27.56 for both standing and balcony. Click here to buy them .