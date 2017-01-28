Six Huddersfield bands to watch in 2017

Huddersfield can expect a noisy 2017 filled with exciting music from local bands.

Town talents are set to fill the calender with everything from new albums to live dates in what will promise to be an eventful year for music lovers.

Here are six artists to keep your ear on this year.

Knuckle

Describing their music as ‘filthy garage blues’, Knuckle’s loud and gritty sound has been turning heads since 2014.

Originally formed by Jonny Firth (vocal, lead guitar) and Ben Wallbanks (drums), Knuckle have since expanded from a duo to a three-piece after recruiting bassist Rob Crisp.

Their new EP, Strangers And Freaks, offers a tongue-in-cheek glance at meddlings with love, women and drugs and is set to be launched on April 8 at The Parish Pub in Huddersfield town centre.

The band hope to embark on their second European tour in May.

Evile

Listen up metal fans, Evile is worthy of your attention.

Drawing upon thrash metal classics such as Exodus, Slayer and Megadeath, Evile are a globally known unit with their debut now having sold over 30,000 copies worldwide.

Signed to Earache Records and with four albums now under their belt, the band are said to be working on a fifth record and are set to play HRH Metal Festival in Birmingham next month.

Fold

Described by BBC 6 Music’s Huey Morgan as ‘possibly one of the best albums of 2015’, Fold’s eponymous politically charged debut makes the experimental palatable through a mix of intricate funk and electronic beat arrangements.

Using samples of culturally relevant speech snippets, Fold’s music is delivered with purpose and conviction.

The four-piece have released a follow up single titled Something Gives and are scheduled to play Small Seeds in New Street on March 3rd.

Deadbeat Brass

Combining an eclectic range of funk, jazz, hip-hop and pop influences, Deadbeat Brass’ 10 man line-up presents a New Orleans brass band flavour capable of getting an entire room jumping.

Forming in 2016 and sporting an age range that spans from 18 to 38, the band hope to shake up the instrumental-music scene by utilising the rich talent and calibre stored in their arsenal.

Deadbeat Brass are scheduled to play The Wainhouse Tavern in Halifax on February 11.

Mind Swarm

Budding grunge outfit Mind Swarm are one of Huddersfield’s most exciting young racket makers.

All enjoying the centre stage of adolescence, the four-piece have been playing together for around four years.

Their self-titled debut EP provides a chaotic and deafening demeanour and the band are set to play a gig in Vinyl Tap on March 12th.

Mahatma Raindrop

Formed as a project alongside their university studies in music, Mahatma Raindrop’s vibrant alternative rock is fast developing into the complete package.

Relentless gigging, a new single entitled Wait For The Times and a debut album in the making have all earnt the four-piece a memorable reputation.

Mahatama Raindrop have a string of gigs lined up with the band set to play Byram Arcade both tonight and February 18 and The Parish Pub on March 18.