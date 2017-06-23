The single for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire – a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water organised by pop impresario Simon Cowell – features more than 50 top artists.
The recording features some of Britain’s most popular recording stars including Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Liam Payne and Jessie J.
The song, which is expected to raise millions for victims of the tragedy, begins with a rap by grime artist Stormzy.
Then as the song begins in chief singers and performers take their turns to sing lines from the song.
Artists, including James Blunt, Leona Lewis, Craig David and others, converged at Sarm Studios, half a mile from Grenfell Tower, at the weekend.
But which stars sing each line?
- Stormy’s rap: Yeah, I don’t know where to begin so I’ll start by saying I refuse to forget you
I refuse to be silenced
I refuse to neglect you
That’s for every last soul up in Grenfell even though I’ve never even met you
That could have been my mum’s house, or that could have been my nephew
Now that could have been me up there
Waving my white plain T up there
All my friends on the ground trying a see up there
I just hope that you rest and you’re free up there
I can’t feel your pain but it’s still what it is
Went to the block just to chill with the kids
Troubled waters come running past
I’mma be right there just to build you a bridge yo
---
When you’re weary [Robbie Williams]
feeling small [James Blunt]
when tears are [Rita Ora] in your eyes [Craig David] I’ll dry them all [Bastille]
I’m on your side [Liam Payne]
oh, when times get rough [Emeli Sande]
And friends just can’t be found [Kelly Jones]
Like a bridge over troubled water [Paloma Faith]
I will lay me down [Louis Tomlinson]
Like a bridge over troubled water [Labrinth]
I will lay me down [Jorja Smith]
When you’re down and out [Leona Lewis]
When you’re on the street [Jessie J]
When evening falls so hard [James Arthur]
I will comfort you (ooo) [Roger Daltrey]
I’ll take your part, oh [Ella Eyre]
when darkness comes [Anne Marie and Ella Henderson]
And pain is all around [Louisa Johnson]
Like a bridge over troubled water [Robbie Williams, all voices]
I will lay me down [James Arthur]
Like a bridge over troubled water [Choir]
I will lay me down [Rita Ora]
- All the artists performing on the Grenfell track
5 After Midnight
Angel
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Brian May – Queen
Carl Barât – The Libertines
Craig David
Deno
Donae’o
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
Ella Henderson
Emeli Sandé
Fleur East
Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell
Geri Halliwell
Gregory Porter
James Arthur
James Blunt
Jessie J
Jessie Ware
John Newman
Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers
Jorja Smith
Kelly Jones – Stereophonics
Labrinth
Leona Lewis
Liam Payne
London Community Gospel Choir
Louis Tomlinson
Louisa Johnson
Matt Goss
Matt Terry
Mr Eazi
Nathan Sykes
Nile Rodgers
Omar
Paloma Faith
Pixie Lott
Ray BLK
RAYE
Rita Ora
Robbie Williams
Shakka
Shane Filan
Stormzy
The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)
Tokio Myers
Tom Grennan
Tony Hadley
Tulisa
WSTRN