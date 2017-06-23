The video will start in 8 Cancel

The single for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire – a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water organised by pop impresario Simon Cowell – features more than 50 top artists.

The recording features some of Britain’s most popular recording stars including Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Liam Payne and Jessie J.

The song, which is expected to raise millions for victims of the tragedy, begins with a rap by grime artist Stormzy.

Then as the song begins in chief singers and performers take their turns to sing lines from the song.

Artists, including James Blunt, Leona Lewis, Craig David and others, converged at Sarm Studios, half a mile from Grenfell Tower, at the weekend.

But which stars sing each line?

- Stormy’s rap: Yeah, I don’t know where to begin so I’ll start by saying I refuse to forget you

I refuse to be silenced

I refuse to neglect you

That’s for every last soul up in Grenfell even though I’ve never even met you

That could have been my mum’s house, or that could have been my nephew

Now that could have been me up there

Waving my white plain T up there

All my friends on the ground trying a see up there

I just hope that you rest and you’re free up there

I can’t feel your pain but it’s still what it is

Went to the block just to chill with the kids

Troubled waters come running past

I’mma be right there just to build you a bridge yo

When you’re weary [Robbie Williams]

feeling small [James Blunt]

when tears are [Rita Ora] in your eyes [Craig David] I’ll dry them all [Bastille]

I’m on your side [Liam Payne]

oh, when times get rough [Emeli Sande]

And friends just can’t be found [Kelly Jones]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Paloma Faith]

I will lay me down [Louis Tomlinson]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Labrinth]

I will lay me down [Jorja Smith]

When you’re down and out [Leona Lewis]

When you’re on the street [Jessie J]

When evening falls so hard [James Arthur]

I will comfort you (ooo) [Roger Daltrey]

I’ll take your part, oh [Ella Eyre]

when darkness comes [Anne Marie and Ella Henderson]

And pain is all around [Louisa Johnson]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Robbie Williams, all voices]

I will lay me down [James Arthur]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Choir]

I will lay me down [Rita Ora]

- All the artists performing on the Grenfell track

5 After Midnight

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May – Queen

Carl Barât – The Libertines

Craig David

Deno

Donae’o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sandé

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Halliwell

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones – Stereophonics

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott

Ray BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa

WSTRN