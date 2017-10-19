Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They drank, they gigged, they rocked...

Huddersfield five-piece Bravado Cartel are back from their American tour and proclaiming it a resounding success after appearing on live radio shows alongside scheduled gigs.

Last month’s eight-day tour took in six gigs in and around Boston, Massachusetts, at venues including Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub, and in Masahantucket, Connecticut.

The latter provided a genuine highlight with a barnstorming appearance at Foxwood’s Hard Rock Casino, which stretches a mile from end-to-end. “Apparently I’m the first frontman to jump up and sing on top of the bar there!” said vocalist Will Bloy.

“We also performed a storming set at Bull McCabe’s with our friends Kooked Out. We owe a massive debt of gratitude to Jacqueline and Jeff, who run Next Generation Concerts, and Chris and John from Kooked Out, who made all this a reality.”

Bravado Cartel - Shane Whitton (drums), Jack Manning (keyboards), Karl Woolston (lead guitar), Jonathon Armstrong (bass) and Will - were interviewed and played live sets on Villen’s Den on Boston Free Radio and on WEMF Radio with Dave Crespo. In 2018 the band - formerly RedStar - hope to make it even bigger: they have the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas in mind.

Ruminating on the Boston experience, Will added: “We drank, we gigged, we fought, we rocked but most of all we enjoyed ourselves!

“I think we have made an impact within the musical community that we have played. We met lots of really good contacts. It’s good for a local band like us to be making a bit of headway.”

Huddersfield fans can catch up with Bravado Cartel at their big homecoming gig at the Parish on the November 25. In support will be Leeds-based Neon Dolls along with Regiment from Halifax. Tickets at £6 are available from: https://parishpub.co.uk/product/tickets/bravado-cartel