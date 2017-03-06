Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop group Steps are back again and they’re bringing a new tour to West Yorkshire.

Announcing the news on their website, Steps revealed they’re reuniting to celebrate #20YearsOfSteps.

They will play at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 21 this year.

The Vengaboys will be driving their Vengabus through West Yorkshire to support the band on tour.

Steps are also releasing their brand new album Tears On The Dancefloor, featuring new single Scared of The Dark, on April 21.

Tears On The Dancefloor marks the band’s first full album of original material since 2000.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow morning, March 7 if you sign up to their mailing list.

Then tickets will go on general release on Friday, March 10 at 9am - click here to buy them.