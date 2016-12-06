The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Stone Roses have added two shows at the First Direct Arena in Leeds as part of their 2017 UK tour.

The Madchester rock group will play the city's venue on June 20 & 21 in 2017.

The announcement came after their signature 'lemon' logo appeared across the city centre yesterday, December 5.

Fans of the group posted some of the images across social media platforms creating a buzz about the band visiting Leeds for a potential gig or festival.

They are also heavily rumoured to be headlining Leeds and Reading Festival during August Bank Holiday weekend.

The group are adding to their previously announced sold out date at Wembley Stadium and a gig at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

After reuniting in 2012 the group sold an incredible 220,000 tickets for their homecoming shows at Heaton Park in Manchester, and they embarked on a world tour.

Earlier this year they headlined T in the Park and played sold out shows at the Etihad Stadium, after releasing two new tracks, their first for 20 years.

If their other sell-out shows are anything to go by you will want to make sure you're ready to get tickets for group's two Leeds shows, find out everything you need to know below:

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 9:30am on Friday

How much are tickets?

Currently ticket prices are unavailable, but their other arena date sees prices between £49-£70.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can get tickets from The Stone Roses Ticketmaster page here .