Hip hop pioneers the Sugar Hill Gang and indie band The Coral will be headlining the new Cotton Clouds Festival in the Pennines this summer.

Sugar Hill Gang, whose 1979 single ‘Rapper’s Delight’ is regarded as the first hip hop chart hit, will be topping the bill at Saddleworth Cricket Club, Greenfield, on August 12.

Also headlining will be the sixties-influenced indie band The Coral who had hits with ‘Dreaming of You’ and ‘Pass It On’ in the early 2000s.

Other big names on the bill include Nick Heyward of eighties new wave band Haircut 100.

Elsewhere on site, there’ll be a whirl of northern talent including Manchester post-punk girl group PINS and electro-rockers The Whip, plus up-and-comers The Blinders and Cupids.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess will be bringing his Tim Peaks Diner to the event, headlined by London pop duo The Rhythm Method, and a second indoor stage will be curated by Northern Quarter bar Jimmy’s, opened last year by One Night Only brothers George and Jimmy Craig.

The festival is being staged by Rick and Max Lees, from indie band Twisted Wheel, who supported Oasis at their 2009 Heaton Park gigs as well as touring with the likes of Paul Weller before splitting in 2014.

The brothers told the Manchester Evening News (http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/whats-on/cotton-clouds-festival-line-up-12898946) : “Saddleworth is a beautiful setting for a festival and has a rich musical heritage but there hasn’t been a music event of this scale here since The Jam played here in 1979.

“We hope to build a reputable event that becomes part of the UK festival scene over the coming years.”

Howling Rhythm and The Howling Horns will make an appearance at the event, which will also give a platform to up-and-coming acts including Stillia, Gardenback, Hello Operator, Ethan and the Reformation, Shadow Palace, The Sundowners, The G-O-D, Tear, Nev Cottee, Yucatan, Colour Me Wednesday and Proletariat.

Away from the stages, the family-friendly festival will feature street food stalls, pop-up bars and a real ale tent as well as a Children’s area with activities including face-painting, arts and crafts classes and more.

Tickets cost £39 plus booking fees and will go on sale on Friday April 21 from 9am at cottoncloudsfestival.com.