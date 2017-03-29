Wannasee Live Music Festival is set to return to Huddersfield this summer with a slew of top tribute acts.
And discounted early bird tickets are already on sale.
The festival this year includes tributes to Meatloaf, Madness, Take That, Robbie Williams, Oasis, Elton John and Blondie.
The event, at Greenhead Park on Saturday, July 15, also features rock n roll band Joe Jive and The Wonderers who will be blasting out a set of 1950s classics.
There will be free car parking nearby, food from around the globe, a fully licensed bar together with attractions and rides for kids and adults.
Early bird tickets are £18 for adults, £10 for teenagers aged 14 to 19 and FREE for under-14s accompanied by an adult.
Full details and tickets are available from www.wannaseefestival.com or Huddersfield Town Hall ticket office.
Last year’s Wannasee Festival attracted 2,000 concert-goers to watch tributes to Michael Jackson, Queen, Bon Jovi, ABBA, Bruno Mars and The Beatles.