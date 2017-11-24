The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the world's most in-demand singers Taylor Swift has announced she's touring England and Ireland next year.

The country and western turned pop star will be playing just two dates in England and one in Ireland.

Thankfully one of them is just down the M62 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester , on June 8.

She's also playing Croke Park, Dublin , on June 15, and Wembley Stadium , on June 22.

The tour promotes her Reputation album which was released this year after a three-year break to mostly good reviews, despite a mixed reaction to its first single 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 1 December at 9am and can be purchased from Ticketmaster .

We recommend you have the website open in advance as tickets are expected to sell out in minutes.

Born in Pennsylvania, Swift moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a career in country music.

After huge success as a country singer-songwriter, Swift switched to a contemporary pop sound on the smash album '1989', released in 2014.