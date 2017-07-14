Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a weekend of cool sounds and real ale on offer in Huddersfield as the town’s third Jazz Guitar Festival opens at the Rat and Ratchett on Friday, July 21.

The popular pub on Chapel Hill is hosting a three-day celebration of jazz guitar music starting with a concert by virtuoso Remi Harris, who has been hailed as one of the top five acoustic acts of 2017.

Gypsy jazz supremo Remi, who played alongside Jamie Cullum at last year’s BBC Proms, recently headlined at the Django Festival in Oslo, Norway. His concert starts at 8.30pm. Tickets are £14 (£11 for students).

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, there will be daytime music sessions in the bar and pub’s beer garden, with some of the best local jazz guitar talents as well as musicians from further afield. Remi Harris is leading a guitar workshop/masterclass in jazz guitar at 3pm on Saturday (cost £7).

The main event on Saturday evening is a concert with ‘roots of jazz’ theme by guitarists Cameron Pierre and Femi Temowo, who worked with the late Amy Winehouse before concentrating on African-based jazz.

Sunday evening will see a celebration of funk and groove, kicking off with Adrian Ingham’s Cookbook, a band recreating the sounds of early George Benson and Grant Green. Trombonist Dennis Rollins and guitarist Johnny Heyes will bring the festival to a close on Sunday evening at 8.30pm.

The weekend is organised by Huddersfield Jazz Guitar Society, which meets regularly at the Rat and Ratchett.

For details of all events and ticket sales visit huddersfieldjazzguitarfestival.co.uk