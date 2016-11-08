Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s most popular nightclub Tokyo is celebrating the election of the new US President.

Revellers are being invited to dance away their troubles or raise a toast at the Queen Street venue, depending on who is elected on Tuesday night.

The Clinton v Trump Election After Party on Wednesday night promises to feature Hillary and Trump “back to back on the decks”, with “Big Barack on the lights.”

The election of Obama’s successor, which has followed gruelling and bitter campaigns for the past year and seven months, will be welcomed by many wanting to finally escape the frenzied media coverage.

Tokyo hosts its student night every Wednesday, which is popular with party-goers across Kirklees, featuring four rooms of music.

There is no word yet whether Mexico will be asked to pay for the drinks!