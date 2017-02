Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singing superstar Tom Jones is heading to Yorkshire for one night only - and tickets are still available!

The Delilah singer, who only plays select dates, is performing an open air show in Scarborough - one of just five shows he's putting on in the UK this year.

The son of a coal miner, Tom was born in Pontypridd, Wales, in 1940.

His career has spanned six decades, with 100 million record sales, 36 top 40 hits in the UK and 19 in the US, a host of awards and a stint on The Voice to his name!