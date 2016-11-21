Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hendrix fans have the opportunity to see one of the best tributes to the rock legend perform live in Huddersfield.

Are You Experienced? are widely acknowledged as the top Jimi Hendrix Tribute band in Europe and will play a gig at the Ukrainian Club, Edgerton, on Saturday, December 3.

They were formed in 1996 by guitarist John Campbell. The on-stage resemblance is there for all to see, with showmanship that harks back to Jimi’s late 60’s performances, and the show is a must for Hendrix fans.

Frontman John has appeared on TV’s Trisha Show- Sky One’s “Death by Excess” and The One Show.

The band were also featured on BBC 2’s ARENA special “Into The Limelight” to critical acclaim.

Are You Experienced? have played in Europe, Barbados and Brazil where they performed at The Hard Rock Cafe. Rio De Janerio for the launch of the Brazilian film and rock documentary “Hey Jimi”, which they featured in.

Tickets available online from ticketsource.co.uk or from Huddersfield Ukrainian Club, Keith Dawson Music, or Marcus on 07766743276. Priced at £10 adv/£12 on the door.

Support is from The Alex McKown Band who will start the evening at 8pm (doors 7.30pm).

Further details visit: guerrillapromotions.co.uk/