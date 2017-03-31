Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tribute acts abound in our region’s theatres and concert halls.

Spring and early summer in West Yorkshire promise shows celebrating the sounds of everyone from Frank Sinatra and Roy Orbison to Cat Stevens and David Bowie.

So, if you’d like an evening of nostalgia and great music why not take a trip down memory lane with our guide to 12 top tribute shows.

They’re in date order, from April to June

Tuesday, April 11, to Saturday, April 15

Thriller Live, Leeds Grand Theatre: Direct from London’s West End, this show features the songs of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, coupling the sounds with innovative dance moves and the iconic moonwalking. Listen out for ABC, Billie Jean, Can You Feel It and many more hits. Tickets are £19.50 to £35 from leedsgrandtheatre.com or 0844 8482700. (114961462)

Saturday, April 22

The Carpenters Story – Theatre Royal, Wakefield: Starring Claire Furley as the voice of Karen Carpenter, this show celebrates one of pop’s most successful duos. Live music and video footage enhance the Carpenters’ experience. Listen out for We’ve Only Just Begun, Yesterday Once More, Top of the World and more. Tickets are £18.50 to £24 from theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211 311.

Friday, May 2

The Music of Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers, Cleckheaton Town Hall: The famous songwriting duo produced some of the most iconic country songs of the 20th century. The show, Islands in the Stream, brings classics such as Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille and I Will Always Love You to the stage. Tickets are £21.50 from 01484 225755 or kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls

Saturday, May 6

The Roy Orbison Story, Huddersfield Town Hall: Barry Steele and Friends tell the story and sing the songs of the American rock and roll pioneer. Listen out for Oh, Pretty Woman and other smash hits by the Big O, from the 60s onwards and including the time he spent with the Travelling Wilbury’s. Tickets are £21 from 01484 223200 or kirkleestownhalls.co.uk (90828382)

Friday, May 12

Simon & Garfunkel Story, Huddersfield Town Hall: This show tells the story of the school friends who went on to become one of the world’s most celebrated songwriting partnerships. Using film footage, interviews and a live string quartet, it features all the favourite songs – Bridge Over Troubled Water, Mrs Robinson,The Sound of Silence, The Boxer, Homeward Bound, Cecilia, Scarborough Fair, America, I am a Rock etc. Tickets are £22.50 (details as above). (112132261 )

Thursday, May 18, to Saturday, May 20

All or Nothing (The Small Faces) – Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: The musical that celebrates the life and music of the coolest Mods of the 1960s. Listen out for Lazy Sunday, Itchycoo Park and Whatcha Gonna Do About It. Tickets are £20.50 to £26.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Sunday, May 21

The Music of Yusuf – Cat Stevens, Square Chapel Centre for the Arts, Halifax: Singer/songwriter Keith James presents the music of Cat Stevens in a tribute concert that is also the life story of the remarkable composer and humanitarian campaigner. The show is a fund-raiser for the UNICEF Syrian Children Appeal. Listen out for Moon-shadow, Tea for the Tillerman and Wild World. Tickets are £12 and £14 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Frankly Sinatra, Huddersfield Town Hall: Stephen Triffitt is Frank Sinatra in this larger-than-life show from Sands Casino in Las Vegas. From his sculpted hair and twinkling ‘Ol Blue Eyes to his shiny patent shoes, Stephen aims to both look and sound like the iconic singer. Listen out for My Way, Strangers in the Night and I’ve Got You Under My Skin. Tickets are £23.50 from 01484 223200 or kirkleestownhalls.co.uk (75849830)

Thursday, June 15

King of Pop, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi, joined by Michael Jackson’s iconic guitarist Jennifer Batten, bring the music of the ultimate pop star to life. Hand-picked by Michael himself as his official body double, Navi also performed at two of Michael’s birthday parties where he won a standing ovation. Tickets are £22.50 to £25.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Friday, June 16

Bowie Experience, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: A journey of sound and vision through David Bowie’s golden years from Space Oddity through to Let’s Dance and his Thin White Duke persona. Listen out for Starman, Fashion, Life on Mars, China Girl, Rebel Rebel, Golden Years, Modern Love and All the Young Dudes. Tickets are £25.50, details as above.

T.Rextasy, Theatre Royal, Wakefield: The T Rex and Marc Bolan tribute outfit has been going longer than the original band and is now making its 40th Commemorative Anniversary Tour. Listen out for 20th Century Boy, Get It On and I Love to Boogie. Tickets are £16.50 to £22.50 from theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211311.

Sunday, June 25

And Finally....Phil Collins, Theatre Royal, Wakefield: The 11-piece Phil Collins and Genesis tribute band recreates the classic hits. Listen out for Another Day in Paradise, the song that inspired the tribute band formed in 2007. Tickets from £16.50 to £21.50, theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211311.