Folk and roots music lovers from all over the country will be converging on Cawthorne for the fourth Underneath the Stars festival founded by South Yorkshire singer-songwriter Kate Rusby.

As with previous festivals the Barnsley songbird herself will be headlining, but the event, from Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23, promises a wide range of musicians as well as street theatre, dance performances, children’s entertainment, artisan food and crafts. Among the top-name acts are acoustic duo Show of Hands; Newton Faulkner, known for his percussive guitar style; Indie folk performer Lucy Rose and contemporary Indian folk musician Raghu Dixit.

For Kate the festival is a highlight of summer. She explained: “It’s just so lovely to be bringing the music and musicians we love to our beautiful corner of the world – and it seems to come around so quick. I can’t wait to see the brightly-coloured big-tops going up in the fields and the whole site being made to look magical. It always signals a special summertime treat is about to begin.”

Since it’s inception, Underneath the Stars (named after a Kate Rusby album of 2003) has become known as the quirky and family-friendly festival – perhaps reflecting the fact that Kate, who is married to fellow musician Damien O’Kane, has two young children herself and spent her own childhood attending folk festivals with her parents and siblings.

Highlights of the music and arts festival this year include a theatrical comedy ‘drive-in movie’ experience, for which children will be invited to take part, and a new work from physical theatre company Pif Paf, as well as workshops on a variety of skills – from Tai Chi and clog dancing to dry-stone walling and rag rugging.

The festival is sited at Cannon Hall Farm, between Huddersfield and Barnsley, and offers camping facilities as well as day and weekend tickets. It can be reached from the A 635

Last year around 1,000 people attended each day, making it one of the country’s smaller and friendlier festivals.

Day tickets are £50 per adult and a limited number of weekend passes at £135 are still available (concessions for children, under 7s free).

The festival offers visitor parking, including disabled parking, (£5 a day if pre-booked, £10 on the day) and gates open every day at 9am. The site is mostly flat and has some tarmac roads, which makes it accessible for those with mobility issues.

For further information and to book a ticket visit underthestarsfest.co.uk