Record sleeves were once such an iconic part of the music industry.

Now people can enjoy some great nostalgia with a new exhibition celebrating that art and will also give people the chance to vote on what they like most.

Best Art Vinyl is an international award celebrating the best in record cover design and comes to Barnsley as part of a new exhibition featuring a host of renowned names from the world of music, art, design and photography.

Best Art Vinyl celebrates record cover art, compiling the global opinion on the best in art, photography and graphic design in modern music culture.

Previous winners have included albums by The Last Shadow Puppets and Radiohead’s Thom York, and nominated albums have featured artwork by varied and illustrious names such as 16th century Dutch master Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Sir Quentin Blake, Jamie Hewlett and legendary pop artist Sir Peter Blake.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to vote for which record they think deserves to win the Best Art Vinyl award.

The exhibition’s co-curator, Jason White, says: “Many designers have made their name by creating artworks for famous bands such as Peter Saville for New Order and Joy Division or Stanley Donwood for Radiohead and Thom York.

“Rather than being constrained by the 12 inch format, a good record cover can perfectly encapsulate what both the musician and designer are about.

“The record cover is also a very democratic medium – here you’ll find 500 year old Dutch masters hung alongside celebrated children’s illustrators.”

In a second part of the exhibition, a wall of records will be curated by visitors to the gallery who will be invited to frame their favourite vinyl record sleeves and leave a note describing what it means to them or a favourite musical memory.

Finally, another section takes an in-depth look at 12 of the town’s own vinyl record covers by musicians either from or living in Barnsley, including Saxon, Rolo Tomassi, The Black Lamps, Groove Armada and The Unthanks.

Best Art Vinyl: 12 Years On 12 Inches opened at The Civic creative arts hub, Hanson Street, Barnsley, S70 2HZ closes on January 20.

Admission is free.