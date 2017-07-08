Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wannasee Elton John, Robbie Williams and Oasis without leaving Huddersfield?

In just a few days time thousands will converge on the town’s Greenhead Park to do just that. Although the big names will not be quite what they seem.

The Wannasee Festival, on Saturday, July 15, promises a bumper line-up of the top European tribute acts and 10 straight hours of music at a family-friendly event that kicks off at 12.30pm with 1950s cover band Joe Jive and the Wonderers.

It’s the second festival of its kind in the town and organisers are hoping that this year will draw an even larger crowd than in 2016 when around 2,000 music fans packed into the park. One of the event’s organisers, John Brannon, says he’s hoping Wannassee will become firm fixture in the town’s calendar. “A lot of people are not sure what to expect,” he added, “ but when they come along they’re surprised by how much they enjoy it. We have a line-up of the top acts of the sort that you’d never normally see all together; the finest tribute acts.”

Wannaknow all about Wannasee 2017? Our guide covers everything from where to buy tickets to a line-up of the acts.

What is Wannasee?

The festival, which has already been to Bishop Auckland and will be moving on to Penrith in August, specialises in presenting tribute acts. It began five years ago. Huddersfield was chosen for a third venue because a number of the organisers have West Yorkshire connections.

When can I see the acts?

Gates open at 11am and the first band, Joe Jive and the Wonderers, is scheduled to appear 90 minutes later, followed by Blondie (Heart of Glass), Elton John (Joel Coombes and his Band), Oasis (Ohasis), Robbie (Tony), Take That (Rule the World), Madness (One Step Behind) and finally the headline act Meatloaf (Pete Loaf) at 9.20pm. It’s anticipated that the last act will finish at 10.45pm and gates will close at 11.30pm.

How do I get to Greenhead Park?

The park is just a short walk from both Huddersfield Railway Station and the Bus Station. If arriving by car from outside Huddersfield, the venue can be found off the main A640 arterial route connecting the town with junction 24 of the M62. There is limited free, secure, parking at the former Kirklees College site near the venue.

Can I buy a ticket on the day?

Tickets on the day will cost more so book online in advance for £18 for adults or £10 for teenagers. Children under 14 are free. Visit wannaseefestival.com for details.

What happens if it rains?

The site has limited seating in the main grandstand – get there early to secure it – and a large covered standing area.

Is there disabled access?

Yes, full disabled access and disabled toilet facilities.

Can I bring my own food?

Audience members can picnic in the park but no glass or metal utensils are allowed into the festival area. If bringing your own drinks, bear in mind that only water in small, unopened bottles will be allowed. All other drinks must be bought from the licensed bars. There will be a number of food outlets, selling everything from burgers and fish and chips to Asian cuisine and ice cream.