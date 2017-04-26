Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veteran singer Audley Buckle has done just about everything during a long career in music – apart from performing a song on TV.

The DJ and performer had a worldwide reggae hit with ‘Bend Down Low’ in the early 1970s with The Groovers, and Audley has recorded numerous records with several bands during a career which spans more than 40 years.

He even came close to appearing on TV talent show Opportunity Knocks in the 1970s but missed out when he had to fly to Jamaica to visit a sick relative.

Audley, who sings with local band Super Fly, is set to appear on Britain’s Got Talent singing one of his current band’s songs, Chicken and Chips.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The Golcar-based married father-of-three ended up auditioning for the ITV talent show after a mystery friend submitted an application on his behalf.

“Someone, I am not sure who, sent it in and I am glad they did,” said Audley, who came to Britain from Jamaica in 1965.

After auditioning at studios in Manchester, Audley appeared before the judges including Simon Cowell but readers will have to watch the show to see how his performance went down.

Audley, who has yet to discover when his performance will be broadcast, is hopeful that the exposure will give the band a lift.

“We are hoping we can get a hit with Chicken and Chips,” he said.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

In the meantime, he and Super Fly will continue to perform up and down the land, in hotels, pubs and clubs.

As well as doing their own material, Super Fly cover artists such as Bob Marley, Desmond Dekker, Bad Manners, The Specials and so on.

“I have been in music since I can remember,” said Audley, who prefers not to disclose his age.

“I was singing in concerts in Jamaica when I was six or seven.”

One of his biggest hits was ‘Bend Down Low’ which had been destined to be a ‘B side’ until Bob Marley listened to it at a London studio and urged The Groovers to make it the ‘A side’. It eventually got to number 2 in the UK reggae charts.

It also sold well in America, Canada, the Caribbean and China. The band split in 1978.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

After missing his chance on Opportunity Knocks in the 70s, he’s hoping his brush with Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec will provide another chance of a hit record.

“I missed the opportunity then as I had to go to Jamaica,” said Audley, also a leading campaigner with Hands Off HRI.

“The Groovers had got to the next stage on Opportunity Knocks and were due to go on the programme. But I had to fly over to Jamaica and I missed it.

“I hope I can get another hit after all these years. The songs that I have done in the past do get played in America but I don’t get any money from it.”