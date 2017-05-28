The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s becoming a must in Huddersfield’s calendar when some of pop’s biggest pop stars appear in Huddersfield.

But the Wannasee Festival in Greenhead Park in mid July will be featuring top tribute bands and previous events have proved popular.

Last year more than 2,000 people flocked to the park in July for a bumper line-up of tributes to Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Queen, ABBA and more.

This year there will be Take That, Elton John, Oasis, Blondie, Robbie, Madness and Meatloaf.

The organisers say: “Wannasee Huddersfield 2017 features a stunning variety of Europe’s finest tributes to many of the most popular acts in the world, past and present. This fantasy line-up could never normally be seen together all at once, but across a packed day you can see all these bands, offering the most accurate live tributes to the artists they represent, in stunning detail.”

It will be in Greenhead Park on Saturday, July 15 from 11am and the times on stage have now been confirmed with the names of the act in brackets:

Joe Jive and the Wonderers (50s covers) 12.30pm

Blondie (Heart of Glass) 1.40pm

Elton John (Joel Coombes and his Band) 2.50pm

Oasis (Ohasis) 4pm

Robbie (Tony) 5.20pm

Take That (Rule The World) 6.25pm

Madness (One Step Behind) 7.55pm

Meatloaf (Peatloaf) 9.20pm

Other entertainment includes street entertainers and funfair rides for kids and adults with the children’s rides free.

Food and drink will include burgers, hot dogs, pork sandwiches, chips plus pizza, Asian street cuisine (curries and kebabs etc), noodles, fish and chips and a range of ice cream and sweet foods.

There is free but limited parking 500m from the festival site but it’s a 10 minute walk from Huddersfield Bus Station or 15 minutes from Huddersfield Railway Station.

The festival has full disabled access and facilities and a section will be cordoned off inside for disabled visitors where it is less busy.

People can take picnic blankets, deck chairs along with picnic food and water in small, sealed, unopened plastic bottles. No glass or metal utensils are allowed and all other drinks and alcohol must be bought from the licensed bar.

The main gate will open at 11am and will finish around 10.30pm.

Early bird tickets are £18 for adults, £10 for youngsters aged 14 to 17 and children under 14 are free.