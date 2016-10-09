Watch the Big Noise Parade in full swing at Marsden Jazz Festival

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Music lovers didn’t miss a beat as the annual Marsden Jazz Festival got into full swing for its 25th anniversary this weekend.

The three day event, which started on Friday night, brought more than 100 acts to the picturesque Colne Valley village and as many as 10,000 music fans – more than double its population.

And you didn’t need to have an interest in jazz to enjoy the show as families turned out in their hundreds anxious to soak up the special atmosphere the festival brings.

A delight for the crowds was the colourful parade on Peel Street which started at noon on Saturday and featured an eccentric contraption called the Hurly Burly which spouted bubbles for the children.

Built by 43-year-old Dave Young, a professional artist, it also boasts a mechanical umbrella, a control system, fire bells, car horns and an onboard computer.

He said: “We first brought it in 2014 and it always seems to be popular part of the parade. It’s like a barnacle. Every year it grows with bits being added to it.”

Marianne McNamara, who brought her twin seven-year-old sons Nate and Henry, said: “I have lived in the village for around 10 years and one of the attractions of living here is this type of event.

“Marsden is just so vibrant and there is always something going on. We were out on Friday night and saw some punk jazz which was great and we will be around the whole weekend. The kids love it.”

Juliette Biddle-Mogg, who attended along with her husband Gary and their two children, nine-year-old Maia and Connie aged seven, said: “We live locally and this is the second year that we have been here.

Big Noise Parade at Marsden Jazz Festival 2016.

“It’s fantastic. The children have all made instruments to play in the parade.”

For serious jazz enthusiasts there was around 140 hours of music to savour from a style of music which has roots in everything from hip-hop, soul, blues, New Orleans style and afrobeat to big band, latin and funk.

Roads in the village were closed off allowing everyone to enjoy milling around the 26 venues which included a mixture of community halls, bars, pubs, cafes, churches, marquees and a bandstand.

Festival organiser Barney Stevenson said it was expected to be the biggest and best yet.