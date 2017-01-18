Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield musician who developed a ground-breaking visual DJ drumming act is celebrating after his latest performance video went viral.

Now Michael Fish, aka DJ Afishal, is wading through thousands of emails and offers to perform “everywhere from Las Vegas to China to Australia”.

The 29-year-old drummer uploaded his video to the UNILADsound page on Facebook. From there it went to the main UNILAD page and then onto TU EDM after which “everything went mental!”

It has now been viewed 17 MILLION times, picking up 300,000 likes and 69,000 comments.

It has been shared more than 332,000 times.

A shellshocked but delighted Michael, from Golcar, who began his musical journey aged six, spent 15 years as a member of Kirklees Music School and then built his visual drumming rig, called The Tremor, in his garden shed with best friend Mike Stewart, is now trying to grasp the enormity of what has happened.

“I have been doing this for ten years and over that time my YouTube channel has had 10 million views.

“When I was on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 I was seen by eight million people. Now I’ve had 17 million in two days. That has just blown it out of the water.

“Any artist that puts himself out there always hopes to make an impact but never did I expect it to get to this point.”

He has been inundated with requests to play live shows, with a high proportion coming from students at American university frat houses.

But his ambition is to perform live at festivals and in arenas “to tens of thousands of people”.

“There is no simple way to describe what I do. I call it visual DJing because I wanted to bring a visual element to DJing but adding an instrumental element, too.

“I control lights, sounds and graphics at the hit of a drum stick, trying to take DJing to a new visual level.

“People say it’s not DJing in a traditional sense but then what else do you call it?”

Educated at Colne Valley High School, Greenhead College and University of Huddersfield, Michael now lives in Hemel Hempstead with his wife and his dog.

Since the video went viral - and with partner Mike out of the country - he has been calling in back-up from his wife, her friends and her friends’ friends to deal with the explosion of interest in his DJing.

“It’s never been an aim to be a millionaire,” he says. “I just want to innovate, to have my work appreciated. Everything else is just a bonus.”