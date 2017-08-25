Turnbridge WMC
St Andrews Road, Aspley, 01484 424495
Saturday August 26: Male vocalist Alan Richie
Monday August 28: Teri Sullivan - top female vocalist, 60s to modern
Golcar Royal British Legion
01484 653704
Saturday August 26: STORM pop group from 9pm
Sunday August 27: Ska Ska Ska with Natural Rhythm from 8.45pm
Rowley Hill Club
Saturday August 26: Tony Lee - top class entertainer
Sunday August 27: The Bright Eyes - fantastic band from the midlands at 4pm outside and comedian John Gillan at 6.30pm inside.
Golcar Conservative Club
01484 651988
Sunday August 27: Golcar Fest with Paul Nolan, Whispering Jim and Helter Skelter. Barbecue, outdoor bar, free entry - from 3pm
Waterloo Bowling Club
01484 423046
Saturday August 26: Backbeatz rock and soul group
Sunday August 27: New Jersey rock pop covers band on stage at 4pm
The Irish Centre, Monday August 28
Bak 2 Skool family party with disco and entertainment with DJ Nipper, 1pm-4pm. Games, prizes and hot food. Admission £2 adults, children £1.50.
Top Club, Sheepridge
Friday August 25: Fantastic Mod Review from 8.30pm
Marsden Socialist Club
Sunday August 27: Vital Statistix five piece band from 4pm
Waterloo Tavern, 01484 850379
Sunday August 27: Trench Town UK reggae ska band from 6pm plus Sky Sports and BT Sports shown live
Meltham Liberal Club, Wessenden Head Road
Saturday August 26: Male vocalist Graham
The Boy and Barrel
Saturday August 26: Tony Fletcher
Sunday August 27: Kevin Rees Owen
Lockwood Con Club, 247 Lockwood Road, 01484 423607
Saturday August 26: Female singer Vixen
Sunday August 27: Bash The Bishop from 8pm
Golcar Liberal Club
Saturday August 26: Male vocalist Craig Squance from 9pm
Sunday August 27: Bank Holiday disco from 7.30pm
Broad Oak Bowling Club, Linthwaite, 01484 658402
Saturday August 26: Vital Signs from 9pm
Lindley Liberal Club
Saturday August 26: Four piece group Root 66
Saturday August 27: Family fun day from noon with entertainer Kaz N Kids, bouncy castle, face painting and more
Moldgreen Liberal Club, Old Wakefield Road, 01484 300381
Saturday August 26, personality vocalist Nik Powers, plus Play Your Cards and bingo
Netherton Conservative Club, 01484 661089
Sunday August 27: Guitar comedy vocalist Johnny Harper
The Lockwood, 07850 695382
Friday August 25: Graham Cox from 9pm
Saturday August 26: Mayweather Vs McGregor - please arrive by 11pm
Plumbers Arms, Macauly Street
Sunday August 27: Surplus from 6.30pm
Sunday September 3: Radioactive
At The Peacock, Leeds Road, 01484 427637
Saturday August 26
Bash The Bishop
Sunday August 27
Karaoke With John
Lepton Liberal Club, Wakefield Road
Saturday August 26: Top Gun rock covers band plus BT Sports