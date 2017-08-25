Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Turnbridge WMC

St Andrews Road, Aspley, 01484 424495

Saturday August 26: Male vocalist Alan Richie

Monday August 28: Teri Sullivan - top female vocalist, 60s to modern

Golcar Royal British Legion

01484 653704

Saturday August 26: STORM pop group from 9pm

Sunday August 27: Ska Ska Ska with Natural Rhythm from 8.45pm

Rowley Hill Club

Saturday August 26: Tony Lee - top class entertainer

Sunday August 27: The Bright Eyes - fantastic band from the midlands at 4pm outside and comedian John Gillan at 6.30pm inside.

Golcar Conservative Club

01484 651988

Sunday August 27: Golcar Fest with Paul Nolan, Whispering Jim and Helter Skelter. Barbecue, outdoor bar, free entry - from 3pm

Waterloo Bowling Club

01484 423046

Saturday August 26: Backbeatz rock and soul group

Sunday August 27: New Jersey rock pop covers band on stage at 4pm

The Irish Centre, Monday August 28

Bak 2 Skool family party with disco and entertainment with DJ Nipper, 1pm-4pm. Games, prizes and hot food. Admission £2 adults, children £1.50.

Top Club, Sheepridge

Friday August 25: Fantastic Mod Review from 8.30pm

Marsden Socialist Club

Sunday August 27: Vital Statistix five piece band from 4pm

Waterloo Tavern, 01484 850379

Sunday August 27: Trench Town UK reggae ska band from 6pm plus Sky Sports and BT Sports shown live

Meltham Liberal Club, Wessenden Head Road

Saturday August 26: Male vocalist Graham

The Boy and Barrel

Saturday August 26: Tony Fletcher

Sunday August 27: Kevin Rees Owen

Lockwood Con Club, 247 Lockwood Road, 01484 423607

Saturday August 26: Female singer Vixen

Sunday August 27: Bash The Bishop from 8pm

Golcar Liberal Club

Saturday August 26: Male vocalist Craig Squance from 9pm

Sunday August 27: Bank Holiday disco from 7.30pm

Broad Oak Bowling Club, Linthwaite, 01484 658402

Saturday August 26: Vital Signs from 9pm

Lindley Liberal Club

Saturday August 26: Four piece group Root 66

Saturday August 27: Family fun day from noon with entertainer Kaz N Kids, bouncy castle, face painting and more

Moldgreen Liberal Club, Old Wakefield Road, 01484 300381

Saturday August 26, personality vocalist Nik Powers, plus Play Your Cards and bingo

Netherton Conservative Club, 01484 661089

Sunday August 27: Guitar comedy vocalist Johnny Harper

The Lockwood, 07850 695382

Friday August 25: Graham Cox from 9pm

Saturday August 26: Mayweather Vs McGregor - please arrive by 11pm

Plumbers Arms, Macauly Street

Sunday August 27: Surplus from 6.30pm

Sunday September 3: Radioactive

At The Peacock, Leeds Road, 01484 427637

Saturday August 26

Bash The Bishop

Sunday August 27

Karaoke With John

Lepton Liberal Club, Wakefield Road

Saturday August 26: Top Gun rock covers band plus BT Sports