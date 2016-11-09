Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From classical concerts to rock gigs, arena tours to small pub jams, West Yorkshire has a varied and vibrant live music scene.

Here we round up seven days of gigs and concerts from all genres and eras.

For what's on in Huddersfield and across West Yorkshire, and all the details including where, when, and how to book, see below.

Alasdair Roberts at St Paul's Hall

Students can enjoy a free guitar concert on Thursday November 10.

Scottish musician Alasdair Roberts will bring the traditional ballads and songs of his homeland and beyond to St Paul’s Hall, University of Huddersfield, at 1.15pm.

The German-born musician, raised in Callander, Scotland, has released three albums of traditional folk songs.

Tickets for the lunchtime recital are just £3 for adults, £2 for seniors and free to students.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at the Victoria Theatre

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers hit the Victoria Theatre on Friday November 11.

The tribute band arrives at the Halifax theatre for one night from 7.30pm.

Playing all Buddy’s greatest hits, from That’ll Be The Day to Peggy Sue, the actor musicians tell the story of the legendary rock ‘n’ roller, who would have been 80 years old this year.

Tickets are £18.50 to £20.50 from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra at Huddersfield Town Hall

(Photo: Mustard Seed Media)

Huddersfield Philharmonic will perform at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday November 12.

With a programme of music from the world of dance, Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra will look to Tchaikovsky, Bernstein and Copland among others.

Among well-known favourites such as the Swan Lake Suite and West Side Story Suite, the orchestra will also be tackling Arturo Marquez’s 1994 work Danzon No 2, inspired by a visit to a dance hall in Mexico, and a suite from Manuel de Falla’s ballet The Three-Cornered Hat.

Tickets for the evening, which starts at 7.30pm, are £8 to £15.

Cast at Holmfirth Picturedrome

Britpop favourites Cast play Holmfirth Picturedrome this week.

John Power, Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson, Keith O’Neill and former La’s member Jay Lewis will take to the stage on Thursday November 10 at 7.30pm.

The band, from Liverpool, reunited in 2010 and released their sixth studio album, Kicking Up the Dust, in October.

Tickets cost £20 — to book, call 01484 680400 or visit picturedrome.net.

New Model Army at Leeds University Union

Bradford band New Model Army play Leeds University’s Students’ Union on Saturday November 12.

Formed by Justin Sullivan in 1980, the five-piece has dabbled in post-punk, folk-rock, goth, metal and a myriad of other genres and released their 14th studio album in August.

The gig is in the Union’s Stylus bar and doors are at 7pm.

Tickets cost £20, call 0113 380 1400 or visit unionevents.org/event/details/new-model-army.

Slaves at O2 Academy Leeds

Slaves will bring their gritty, primal take on rock to the O2 Academy Leeds on Tuesday November 15.

The punk duo, from Kent, formed in 2012 and recently released their second album, Take Control, which features a collaboration with Mike D of the Beastie Boys.

Slaves consists of Laurie Vincent (guitar, bass, vocals) and Isaac Holman (drums, vocals), well-known for their constant touring and festival appearances.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost £18 — visit www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academyleeds.

Parish line-up

The Parish has a full line-up of gigs for the week.

On Thursday November 10 Kill II This bring their extreme metal meets electronica and hip hop to the Kirkgate pub at 8pm.

The on Friday November 11 at 8pm, Knuckle’s ‘filthy garage blues’ will take over the town centre venue.

Saturday November 12 is a triple-bill of Kovax, Nova Hands and Black Surf from 7pm, then on Tuesday November 15, acoustic singer-songwriter Tree performs at 8pm.

For more information, visit parishpub.co.uk