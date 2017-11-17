The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you off out in Huddersfield this weekend?

If so, you could bump into Dave Cowan, the Examiner's Snapper About Town!

Today's photos are from The Paddy Maguire Band at The Bridge for The Yorkshire Cancer Trust Charity Night

Have you or your friends been papped in this week's video gallery?

You can order a glossy print of any of our photos to be delivered to your door, or have a high resolution version emailed to you.

Visit www.examiner.co.uk/buyaphoto .

For more on Dave Cowan's work visit www.cowanphoto.co.uk