There’s a long hot summer of music festivals ahead of us in Yorkshire.

Today’s guide lists eight, quite different, events – from an explosion of tribute bands, folk and rock festivals to a weekend of live opera and orchestral music. There’s often a discount for advance booking, so check your diary now.

1 First up, way ahead of the rest, is Shepley Spring Festival – May 19 to 21. This 10th festival in the Pennine village is headlining folk powerhouse Eliza Carthy and local act Brighouse bard Roger Davies. The festival, on a site at Marsh Lane, has a strong family feel with children’s entertainment, circus skills, a Lego drop-in and fairground. Day tickets from £15 for young people to £35 for adults (under 15s free) to a £90 weekend adult ticket (without camping). Visit shepleyspringfestival.co.uk for details.

2 Wannasee Huddersfield, Saturday, July 15. The annual festival in Greenhead Park features tribute acts from all musical genres. This year look out for Dead Ringer for Meatloaf with Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Pete Loaf; Madness by One Step Behind and Take That by Rule the World. Advance tickets are £10 for young adults and £18 for adults - children under 14 go free. For booking details visit wannaseefestival.com

3 Underneath the Stars, Friday to Sunday, July 21 to 23. Started by the family of superstar folk singer Kate Rusby, who will headline the event, this family-friendly three-day music and arts festival is in a beautiful country location at Cannon Hall Farm near Cawthorne. Day tickets range from £20 for concessions to £55. Visit underthestarsfest.co.uk for more information.

4 Tramlines, Friday to Sunday, July 21 to 23. This inner-city Sheffield festival clashes with Underneath the Stars but is aiming at a different audience. Top billing this year goes to The Libertines, Metronomy, Primal Scream and All Saints. Many events that in the past were free now require tickets. For details and venues see tramlines.org.uk

5 Marshfest 2017, Saturday, July 22. Go along to the Ukraine Club in Edgerton Road, Huddersfield, for a family fun day and music festival in aid of The Welcome Centre. There’s a line-up of 10 bands on two stages, as well as activities for children. Gates open at 1pm and close at midnight. Entry is £5 a head.

(Photo: Opera North)

6 Opera North in the City, Friday, July 28, until Sunday, July 30. A long weekend of open-air concerts will bring a summer series of concerts to Leeds. It opens on Friday with a Millennium Square concert of dancefloor anthems reworked by the Orchestra of Opera North in collaboration with Leeds club Back to Basics; continues on Saturday with A Night at the Opera – an evening of well-known operatic arias and songs from shows; and concludes on Sunday with Back to the Future In Concert, a screening of the classic science fiction film and live musical score performed by the orchestra. Tickets for the events range from £19.50 to £28 for adults (children half price). Visit operanorth.co.uk or call 0844 848 2720 for details.

7 Cotton Clouds, Saturday, August 12. Set in the Peak District National Park at Saddleworth Cricket Club, this new one-day festival is headlining The Coral, The Sugarhill Gang, Haircut 100’s Nick Heyward and breaking bands from the North West. There’s art and crafts for kids and real ale for the grown-ups. Tickets are on sale now at £39 from cottoncloudsfestival.com

8 Leeds Festival, Friday, August 25, until Sunday, August 27. Now in its 18th year, the major Bramham Park festival can boast Liam Gallagher as top of the bill. It’s also advertising Seat of Luxury tickets giving festival-goers access to high-tech super loos – for the first time. Tickets for festival only are £72 a day - an extra £35 for a luxury loo pass. Visit leedsfestival.com/tickets for details.