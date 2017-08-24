As it's National Burger Day today what better way to celebrate than with a grilled patty in a bun?

But you don't want to sully the celebration with any old burger so here are a few recommendations from our readers.

Nienna Jude Heron, among others, recommends The Parish, Kirkgate.

She says: "The Parish, of course, with a choice of different burgers with unique names and a good deal of burger and a beer for £6 with a Parish card."

Holly Beth Herbert-Stutely likes Rumpus Burger, Slaithwaite .

She says: "Artisan burgers reared in the village."

Agnieszka Olimpia Jarzyna is a fan of the burgers at Jack's Craft Ale House at the George and Dragon, Flockton .

She says: "Nice atmosphere, kids friendly, nice beer garden and amazing burgers."

Pax Burger, Lindley, gets a lot of mentions.

Including from Helen Pimms-Neary who said: "Pax Burger is by far the best."

The signature PAX Burger at the new PAX Burger restaurant in Lindley.
Daniel Joyce is a fan Rhubarb bar, Queensgate .

He says: "Rhubarb do a great burger."

Kevin Fudders Ludkin likes The Rose and Crown, Slaithwaite .

He says: "The Rose and Crown at Cop Hill do a belter."

Broster's Farm Shop cafe, Lindley Moor; Epicure, Queensgate ; the Hide and Hoof cafe , part of Yummy Yorkshire, Denby Dale; Rock Cafe, Victoria Street and play gym Safari Sam's also receive a shout out.

Epicure Bar & Kitchen, Queensgate, Huddersfield
