For Fish and Chip Day we’ve revealed the 10 best chip shops in Huddersfield.

You had plenty of love for our number one chippy Blakeley’s of Brighouse.

On the Examiner Facebook page Donna Littlewood commented: “Blakeley’s is by far the best chippy.”

Survindar Chahal posted: “Blakeley’s in Brighouse is by far the best of the best.”

Tony’s Chippy in Sheepridge is also your chip champion.

Kairon Cheetham Mead commented: “I do love Blakeley’s but Tony’s gets my vote.”

And Paddock Fish Bar gets quite a few honourable mentions.

Andrew Cooke commented: “Great service and food.”

Shahida Awan added: “Paddock Fish Bar fish and chip are always best.”

There were a few, however, which missed the top 10 so here is the best of the rest in great fish and chips around Huddersfield.

1. Compo’s, Holmfirth

(Photo: Google)

On Tripadvisor David T posted: “Good food , not expensive, prompt service and friendly staff in a stunning location with good parking.”

‘DPB321’ commented: “The fish was perfectly cooked. The chips just right and the service fast and friendly. Definitely our first choice for fish and chips takeaway.”

2. Captains Table, Slaithwaite

(Photo: Google)

Beth Valvona, Mary Louise, Oliver Ratcliffe and others can’t fault Captain’s Table, Slaithwaite

Oliver commented: “Lovely food and lovely people who run it.”

And on Tripadvisor ‘Bromski’ comments: “Chips and Scraps to die for. Didn’t have a fish as it wasn’t lunch it was just a quick portion to nibble on. Wow – what a great portion of traditional British fare!”

Graeme Hannam recommends Golcar Fisheries: “Golcar chip shop’s nice fish and chips too. Plenty of portions.”

3. Catch, Elland

Abi Tupman and Muriel Robson recommend Catch, West Vale, near Elland .

Muriel posted: “Catch at West Vale – delicious.”

4. Richards Family Fisheries, Cleckheaton

(Photo: Barrie R / Tripadvisor)

Patricia R commented on Tripadvisor: “These fish and chips are by far the best in Cleckheaton. The staff are really friendly and although it’s always busy you never have to wait long.”

5. Green Hut Fisheries, Lepton

(Photo: Google)

It's also a tip top chip shop.

James Anderson commented on Google: “Lovely staff and food! A real favourite for everyone in the village.”

Jack Williams added: “Spot on fish and chips; struggle to find it as good elsewhere.”