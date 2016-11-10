Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A renowned gardener is heading to Huddersfield for a one-off talk.

Troy Scott Smith, the head gardener at Sissinghurst Castle in Kent, will be speaking about his work at an event at Banney Royd in Lindley.

He will talk about his vision for Sissinghurst, seeking to recapture the romance and quality of the wonderful garden. He also serves on the

Royal Horticultural Society floral committee.

Gill O’Sullivan, organiser of the event, said: “It is quite a coup for us to get him to Huddersfield, usually his talks are in London.”

Martin Fish, an RHS accredited judge, he judges at Chelsea, Hampton Court and Tatton is also appearing at the event.

The event runs at the Lindley Grade I listed property on Saturday November 26 from 10.30am until 3pm. Visit www.merrydaleevents.co.uk for more details and to book.