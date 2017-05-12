Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A derelict stable block has been converted to create Huddersfield’s latest drinking spot with the emphasis on gin and champagne.

The owners of Harveys Bar/Kitchen at Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, are opening Harvey’s Courtyard Bar alongside its existing restaurant.

And customers can be sure of plenty of variety.

The new venue aims to be “serious” about champagne and gin, according to manager Simon Docherty.

He said: “We have 52 gins, one for every week of the year and 12 champagne houses represented, one for every month of the year.”

The new bar has retained key features of the original building, including its wooden roof beams and exposed stonework. The eye-catching decor includes a stunning mural, decorative mirror and shimmering chandelier with seating indoors and in the courtyard alongside.

Mr Docherty said the aim was bring a city centre standard of venue to the suburbs with a number of ‘mixologists’ being recruited to work alongside existing staff.

“It will be a city centre bar on your doorstep,” he said. “It will have a different vibe with a dress code – collar and shoes.

“We are trying to pitch ourselves as the number one champagne and gin bar in Huddersfield. We are not going to play at it, we are taking it seriously.”

The venue will open this weekend (Sat, May 13).