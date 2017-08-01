Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're looking for a drink that's different - here's a non-alcoholic spirit which you serve with peas, carrots, cucumber and even vinegar.

Seedlip, according to its website, produces the 'world's first non-alcoholic spirits'.

And the two varieties it distills in copper pots are certainly different, particularly the Garden variety.

As well as being alcohol free, the spirit is free of sugar, artificial ingredients and calories.

The spirits, which also include a Spice version, can be served with a variety of mixers.

(Image: Seedlip)

The Seedlip website recommends serving the Spice version with fruit-related products whereas it recommends serving the Garden variety with vegetables.

For example, a 'Seedlip Garden and Tonic' is served with two-and-a-half parts Indian tonic water and a handful of peas.

(Image: Seedlip)

Meanwhile a 'Seedlip Garden Sour' is served with cloudy apple juice, lemon juice, cider vinegar a dash of sugar and egg white and sprigs of rosemary and thyme.

It's mostly sold in elite hotels, clubs and restaurants - mostly in London - but you can order it online here .