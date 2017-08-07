The video will start in 8 Cancel

If it moves and it’s a classic it’ll be at The Northern Retro vehicle show at Crosland Moor Airfield this weekend.

Oh... and there’s an old skool rave going down as well.

Following the success of last year’s show co-founders of the club, Nick Lawton and Matt Heap have made the gathering a yearly event for lovers of all things retro.

And the show, which runs from 10am on Saturday until 4pm on Sunday, isn’t confined to land vehicles.

The event will also feature vintage boats and aeroplanes.

And it’s not just about planes, boats and automobiles; there’s a retro village market, top class street food from the likes of Dukes Pizza, Hunky Dory Coffee Company, Lock 22 (Slaithwaite), Smak!, Knead Pitta and more.

There’s children’s entertainment, including BMX stunt rider Alex Wright featured in our video above.

You can see him leap a vintage motorbike on his BMX at Greenhead Park skatepark.

And it’s time to dust down those shell suits and Reebok hi-tops for some banging old skool rave tunes from DJs Mark H from Flipped Out which will be playing until midnight on Saturday.

Entrance is £7 per adult, £2 of which goes to charities, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Entry is free for pensioners and children accompanied by an adult.

Crosland Moor Airfield is accessed via Sands House Lane/Sandy Lane, which is off Blackmoorfoot Road. For your satnav it’s HD4 7AE.