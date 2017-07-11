The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s being billed as a drama not to be missed.

And the BBC let the Examiner have a sneak peak of the In The Dark, a brand new four-part drama that was partly filmed in Marsden.

It airs on BBC One on Tuesday July 11 at 9pm.

It’s more than a whodunnit, it’s adapted from the books of best-selling novelist Mark Billingham, and we’re already gripped.

If you loved Broadchurch and were counting down the days for The Missing each week then In The Dark is for you as you settle down on the sofa for an evening.

In episode one we meet DI Helen Weeks, a cop never fazed by a challenge, but her tough exterior conceals a complex inner conflict.

When the husband of an estranged school friend is accused of abduction and later murder, Helen must return to her home town and confront her painful past.

From episode one it’s clear MyAnna Buring is a strong lead as Helen.

She’s a copper who loves her job. She is pregnant and working in Manchester when her small hometown Polesford (Marsden to you and me) hits the headlines when two schoolgirls, Abigail and Poppy, go missing.

As the BBC News show a picture of the main suspect Helen realises his wife, Linda Jackson, was her childhood best friend and it takes her back to Polesford.

Joining her is her boyfriend, DI Paul Hopwood, instantly the more likeable and laid back of the two. Helen and Paul begin to question the abduction and murder case – and we viewers do the same as there’s a few shifty characters.

There are throw back scenes to Helen and Linda’s childhood, something happened which tore their friendship apart.

Then we realise Helen isn’t all she seems either – there’s a few surprises at the end which I won’t give away, but it’ll make you come back for episode two next week.