What it's like to live in the house in the middle of the M62

Simon Hoyle reveals the extent of puddle outside

Sheepridge woman taken to hospital after wheelie

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is this the geekiest quiz ever?

It's unlikely anyone out there is a lover of the M62 but there's bound to be a few people who know it well enough to get a good score on this quiz!

Maps designers AZ have put together the quiz which features 10 M62 junctions - and competitors have to guess which ones they are.

(Photo: azdigitamaps.co.uk)

The M62 is 107 miles long and connects Liverpool and Hull via Manchester and Leeds.

Well known landmarks include the highest point of any motorway in England at 1,221ft about sea level, and the famous 'house in the middle of the M62' - Stott Hall Farm.

If you don't venture outside Huddersfield you might only manage to name one or two of them - but the motorists among you who spend a lot of time driving up and down the country should find it a bit easier!