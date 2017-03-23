Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth Film Festival is putting on a special fundraising event for the Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

The award-winning documentary Sherpa will be screened at the Picturedrome, Holmfirth, this Sunday (March 26) at 7.30pm.

Festival Director Stephen Dorril said: “The New Zealand-based producers of the documentary have kindly waived their licence fee to allow us to screen this thrilling and exhilarating film. It is one of the best documentaries of the last few years but rarely publicly seen.”

Full of stunning imagery, the film covers the tension between climbers and Sherpas during the Everest climbing season of 2014. Tragedy struck during filming when an avalanche on the mountain left 16 Sherpas dead. As a result, Sherpas united to reclaim the mountain as their own.

Mr Dorril said: “We think Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team do a tremendous job and need community support but also money. Proceeds from the screening will be donated to the team.”

As a charity based in Marsden, the Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team, depends on donations and is entirely run by unpaid volunteers who also provide much of their own equipment. Annual running costs are £10,000 or more.

It helps walkers and climbers in difficulty on the Pennine moorlands but also increasingly they have adapted their skills for urban areas.

Two other fundraising discos have been organised by the Festival at the Picturedrome. A Motown/Soul Night on Friday, April 14 and a 1980s night on April 21.

Mr Dorril said: “Plans for this May’s film festival (May 20 to 26) are going well but we always need volunteers and this year we are we are particularly looking those with technical skills to help with the screenings. If you want to be part of the festival contact us via the website.”

Tickets for Sherpa and the discos (£5) will be available on the door. for further details go to www.holmfirthfilmfestival.co.uk . www.picturedrome.net