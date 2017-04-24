Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 40,000 visitors are expected at one of the region’s top markets.

The Brighouse Spring Market is back this weekend and coincides with the Tour de Yorkshire cycling race going through the town.

John Buxton, of Ryecorn Wholefoods and the Brighouse Business Initiative,

which organises the event, said: “It’s wonderful to see how far we’ve come since holding our first Market in 2012 with only 25 stalls, to now having one of the best Local Produce Markets in West Yorkshire.

“It just shows how popular our markets are that we are able to expand our Spring Market to cover the whole weekend and we’ve laid on some great entertainment to keep the whole family amused.”

Here’s what you can expect to see.

When is it?

The Brighouse Spring Market is on Saturday April 29 10am-5pm and Sunday April 30 10am-4pm on, when the Tour de Yorkshire passes through at around 3pm.

New stalls for 2017:

There will be over 80 stalls of locally produced food and crafts, including more than 15 hot food stalls.

New for 2017 is Indian street food from The Dosa, Gourmet Brothers with their Caribbean chicken and pancakes and crepes from Rich’s Pancakes.

For those with a sweet tooth there’s plenty of choice for dessert, new for 2017 is Craggs Cakes with their delicious flapjacks and The Muffin Mistress,

Other stalls will offer local cheeses, bread, jams and preserves, pork pies and savoury tarts.

Crafts will include hand crafted paper products from Love4Letterpress, bath bombs from Double Bubble, wire jewellery from Ladear and much more.

Other activities taking place:

The Brighouse and Halifax Model Engineers will have the portable track on West Park Street for children and adults to have a go on a mini train.

There will be big screen entertainment on show all weekend.

Children can get arty by decorating their bikes to parade in the town centre on the Saturday – the first 100 bikes will get a free fruit bag courtesy of McDonald’s Brighouse.

The Tour de Yorkshire will pass along Bethel Street on the Sunday at around 3pm.

Getting there:

Brighouse town centre streets including Bethel Street and Commercial Street will be closed off to traffic as the stalls and activities will take place there.

Car parking is available at Church Lane, Owler Ings, Daisy Street, Mill Lane and at the town’s railway station car park.