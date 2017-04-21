David Wagner on Aaron Mooy's Team of the Year inc

Music fans have been queueing round the block to get inside Vinyl Tap this morning to watch Lauren Laverne broadcasting from the shop.

The BBC Radio 6 Music presenter is promoting Record Store Day which takes place tomorrow - an annual event supporting independent record shops.

Huddersfield and Leeds band Fold, spoken word performer Kate Tempest, poet Simon Armitage and Alexis Taylor from Hot Chip are all appearing on the show.

Lauren will be playing a host of exclusive Record Store Day releases, live music, interviews and a special Prince inspired all-vinyl Desert Island Disco.

Alexis will host a live Desert Island Disco in honour of Prince to mark the one year anniversary of his death and Simon Armitage will talk through his connections in the local area and his Record Store Day collaboration with Leeds indie rock group The Wedding Present.

Kate will tell all about being a Record Store Day Ambassador and being in charge of this year’s Brighton Festival. She will also give an exclusive preview of her Record Store Day release which was recorded straight to vinyl at Maida Vale studios.

Lauren also welcomes Leeds band Fold who’ll be live in session. Encompassing funk, jazz, soul and psyche, they’ll be bringing their fusion of music and archive recordings along for a special performance at Vinyl Tap.

The store will still be open to the public and visitors are welcome to watch the show being made, subject to space.