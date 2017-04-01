Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rent-a-room website Airbnb is a great place to find cheap and often unique accommodation for your holiday.

As well as renting luxury pads for special occasions there are rooms to accommodate the thriftiest of travellers.

And we’ve found some around Huddersfield for less than £20 a night.

A bedroom at a ‘quiet riverside mill cottage’ in Denby Dale costs just £15 to rent for 24 hours.

Babette, who rents out the house, says: “The house is a terraced hundred-year-old mill workers’ cottage, on a quiet lane a few hundred yards from the main street of the village.

“My home is decorated to be characterful and quirky but homely. My gardens are always full of flowers and veg (and birds!) and a stream flows just behind the back.”

And people who’ve stayed with Babette are full of praise for the hostess and her house.

Maja, from Sheffield, commented: “The house itself is charming and has everything you need. The room, as well, is neat and tidy and offers a view of the local creek.

“Lastly, Babette is a wonderful host.”

Another one also for £15 is a pet lovers’ paradise with a menagerie of dogs, cats and parrots.

The house in Birstall is rented by Ash.

She says: “You’ll love my place because it is a really relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for any animal lover.”

Rory, from London, loved his stay with Ash.

He said: “Had such a great time with Ashlie, Thomas and company. Really welcoming little family, with loads of advice on the area and a mean lasagne to boot.

“Animals are great. Room is clean and tidy. Bed is most comfortable I’ve ever known.

“Thanks both and see you again!”

For £2 extra per night (£17) a double bedroom in a detached house in a semi-rural part of Batley is yours for the night.

It’s rented by Margaret who says: “My home is in a semi-rural area seven miles from Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and Wakefield. A large drive (is) available for car parking.”