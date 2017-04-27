Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're fancying a traditional roast dinner, fish and chips, Tapas or Thai, we've rounded up a list of 22 restaurants that makes West Yorkshire one of the finest dining experiences in the country.

We took a look at TripAdvisor and BritainsFinest to find the most highly rated restaurants within Huddersfield, Leeds, Bradford and Brighouse to see if you fancy any of these dining experiences.

The Three Acres Inn and Restaurant

Roydhouse, Shelley, West Yorkshire, HD8 8LR

Where else to start than one of Huddersfield's very own? If you're into traditional pub food then The 3 Acres is the place for you. Having been under the same ownership for 40 years, and using select Yorkshire ingredients to serve up Classic British cuisine, the 2015 Yorkshire Life's Dining Pub of the Year should be at the top of your list.

Meze Restaurant

Bethel Street, Brighouse

Rated the number one best restaurant in Brighouse, it's no surprise to understand why when you taste what's on offer. With a mixture of delicious Greek and Turkish food, This Mediterranean style restaurant has a very good reputation for friendly staff and good value for money, and also accommodated those who eat gluten free.

The Bingley Arms

Church Lane, Bardsey, Leeds, LS17 9DR

This 1000-year-old stone pub, set with an Inglenook fireplace and wooden beams, gives diners a throwback setting, whilst allowing diners to tuck into traditional pub food. With over 100 wines from around the world and a variety of dishes to choose from, you won't complain about a lack of choice here.

The Old Silent Inn

Hob Lane, Haworth, Keighley, West Yorkshire BD22 0HW

(Photo: The Old Silent Inn - Stanbury/ Facebook)

Rated as one of the best pub food experiences in Yorkshire, The Old Silent Inn prepares food locally and on site for diners. If it's delicious traditional pub food you are after then this award-winning pub is the one for you.

Apadana

Arch 9 Viaduct Street, Huddersfield

This Persian restaurant is rated as the second best restaurant in Huddersfield, according to Trip Advisor, and it's not difficult to see why. Apadana offers a variety of Iranian cuisine ranging from; meat, lamb, chicken, fish and vegetables. The restaurant opened in 2013 and our reviewer Linda Whitman said: "The kebabs were a revelation. The meat was quite simply the tenderest I’ve ever eaten. Chicken very lightly marinated, lamb fillet which melted in the mouth and divine minced lamb, delicately spiced with sumac."

Thai Sakon

St John's Road, Huddersfield

If it's more exotic flavours you're after, then Thai Sakon is the one for you. Serving a wide range of fresh Thai starters and main courses. This restaurant is the highest rated restaurant in the entirety of Huddersfield according to Trip Advisor which speaks volumes. Early-bird deals are available for those on a budget. Our reviewer Andrew Jackson said: "If you want to try a taste of Thailand I’d recommend a visit."

Salvo's Restaurant & Salumeria

107 & 115 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds

This award-winning family run business serves traditional Italian food on uncovered wooden tables, and framed photographs of Italian Life all around you to create the perfect Italian setting. The restaurant has been running since 1976 and offers primarily Italian wine and includes a large selection of Proseccos.

Eric's

75 Lidget St, Huddersfield HD3 3JP

When the chef is known as a cook to celebrity figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger, it's hardly surprising to see his restaurant sitting comfortably in the TripAdvisor top ten. Our reviewer Andrew Hirst said: "Eric promised the finest ingredients locally-based wherever possible and he’s delivered on that pledge. It’s quality food at a reasonable price."

The Man Behind the Curtain

68-78 Vicar Lane | Top Floor, Leeds, LS1 7JH

This fine dining restaurant in Leeds run by Michael O’Hare, managed to bag himself a Michelin Star in 2015 - and rightfully so. The Man Behind The Curtain serves a twelve-course dégustation menu, with a variety of choices including those with vegetarian or gluten-free needs.





Sushi Bar Hana Matsuri

580 Meanwood Road, Leeds, LS6 4AZ

This independent Japanese run sushi bar is a different world from the big chains that sell sushi. This is the place to go for high quality authentic sushi and sashimi from a good variety of fish and seafood freshly prepared by a Japanese sushi chef.

Dakota Deluxe Bar and Grill

8 Russell Street, Leeds, LS1 5RN

This recently opened Bar and Grill restaurant is being raved about reviewers, with steaks cooked simply on hot coals, fish prepared to perfection and delectable delicious deserts. Situated in Leeds City Centre and only a 5 minute walk from the Trinity Shopping Mall and Train Station, this is definitely one to consider on a day out in Leeds.

Gaucho

Another City Centre restaurant in Leeds, this restaurant sources the finest grass-fed beef in the world from Argentina, along with other Argentine specialities. Rated as one of the best steak houses in Leeds. Gaucho also offer the largest wine selection in the world outside of Argentina in their restaurants.

Box Tree

35-37 Church Street, Ilkley LS29 9DR

This small renowned restaurant has been a part of Ilkley's heritage since the early sixties. Rated as the number one restaurant in Ilkley, the menu is based on a modern French classical selection of food with an emphasis on, fresh ingredients from farmers and other suppliers. This restaurant represents a combination of 21st century efficiency and exquisite good taste.

La Cachette

31 Huddersfield Road, Elland, HX5 9AW

La Cachette has been established for over 20 years in Elland, and this restaurant offers modern French bistrot dishes using local produce whenever possible.

Rated as the best restaurant in Elland, they also offer traditional British food and accommodate those on gluten free diets.

The Kaye Arms

29 Wakefield Road, Grange Moor, WF4 4BG

This gastropub located in the West Yorkshire countryside is fitted with polished floorboards and leather sofas, which epitomizes the homely atmosphere of the place. With food sourced from local farmers, with two for £13.99 offers, this value for money restaurant is a definite must for those after a homely dining experience.

San Vito

41 Kirkgate, Huddersfield HD1 1QT

This restaurant brings the taste of Italy directly to Huddersfield, situated underneath the Huddersfield Hotel in Kirkgate. San Vito offers traditional Italian cuisine at reasonable prices without sacrificing quality. With a wide selection of pizza and pastas to choose from, our reviewer Lina Whitwham said: "Run by Italians who previously had a restaurant in Leeds, Marco and Angelo have managed to create a homely, welcoming interior sporting Mediterranean colours out of a fairly unpromising space. The welcome was just as warm as the rich shades of ochre and red on the walls."

Bellini's Italian Restaurant

25 Phoenix Street, Brighouse, Huddersfield HD6 1PD

This traditional Italian restaurant in the heart of Brighouse is perfect for a relaxed, informal dining experience. Open Tuesday till Saturday from 5pm, the restaurant offers a nice atmosphere and attentive staff alongside its highly rated food.

Bangkok Thai Restaurant

18 E Parade, Bradford BD1 5EE

This restaurant is rated as the second best in Bradford according to Trip Advisor. Set in an industrial building, the restaurant is rated as one of Bradford's "hidden gems." by regular goers. If you're dining out on a budget then be sure to check out the early bird menu they have on offer.

Tharavadu

7-8 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ, England

Tharavadu was the first authentic Kerala restaurant in Yorkshire. Winner of the best Indian Restaurant by Oliver awards in 2015 and 2016, this restaurant offers delightful South Indian cuisine which has been reflected by it's 9th placed ranking of restaurants in Leeds.

Blakeley's Fish and Chip Takeaway and Restaurant

Canal Street, Brighouse

(Photo: Twitter/@Blakeleyschippy)

We all love a good chippy in Yorkshire, and Blakeley's Fish and Chips takeaway and restaurant offers more than just the usual haddock and chips to offer, a wide variety of kinds of fish including gluten-free options. TripAdvisor reviewers can't get enough of this place and as such sits in second place out of all the restaurants in Brighouse.

Emily's by De Luca Boutique

This little place is well worth a visit if you are after an alternative setting, set in the birthplace of the Bronte Sisters, this restaurant offers award-winning botanically brewed vintage cordials together with fine foods. And is rated at an astonishing 5 star average on TripAdvisor by diners.

Med-One Lebanese Restaurant

10-12 Westgate, Huddersfield HD1 1NN

This top 20 rated restaurant in Huddersfield offers quality Mediterranean foods. The restaurant is run by Chef Khalil Khalaf and his wife Rojin, who ran restaurants in Norway, Sweden and Germany before moving to the UK. With a large, varied menu, Med-One is perfect for those who fancy something new.

Our reviewer Lauren Ballinger said: "Each dish was delicious, with well balanced, fresh flavours; the lahm ajeen (£4.95) was made with wonderfully fluffy pastry and the hints of lemon and mint in the vine leaves (£5.25) were light and refreshing. The mixed starter is an excellent way to taste lots of bits from the menu and was brilliant value at £11.95."

These are our 22 restaurants that we recommend, if there is a restaurant that you believe should make the list let us know on our Facebook page.