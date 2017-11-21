Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Linda Catlin Smith is a featured composer at this year’s Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, writes Spencer Allman.

Originally from New York, she is a leading light in today’s Canadian experimental music scene and two concerts in the festival have been devoted entirely to works by her.

The first was a piano recital by Eve Egoyan, also from Canada, given on Saturday morning (November 18) in St Paul’s Hall.

There were two works on the programme. The Underfolding is a sensuous evocation of stillness, achieved through the piling up of exquisite dissonances held together with liberal use of the pedal. This soft and sensitive sound world recalls Morton Feldman - though this is not Feldman. Indeed, this is a solo piano piece that exploits the instrument’s resources fully in the tradition of those other masters of the genre, Liszt and Ravel.

Just 18 minutes long, The Underfolding takes the listener through a truly awesome landscape, its occasional jazzy modality imbuing it with a sense of North American melancholy. A masterpiece thoughtfully and sensitively performed.

Egoyan then played Smith’s Nocturnes and Chorales, nine short, contrasting movements that again seemed to reach back in time. The experimental take is still there, but it is coupled with a poised approach to piano composition. There is something strange but at the same time familiar about the piece.

This music is all about touch and its execution was graceful and elegant. It was very suited to this splendid venue, a converted church close to the Huddersfield University campus.

Someone coming to Smith’s music for the first time will not find it easy listening – but its inherent beauty makes it very approachable. And this audience was rapt.

The second concert featuring works by Linda Catlin Smith is being given by Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival regulars Quatuor Bozzini from – you’ve guessed it – Canada!