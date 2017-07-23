Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hollywood star Russell Crowe is heading to West Yorkshire later this year - but his visit isn’t related to his stellar film-making career.

The New Zealand-born actor - a lifelong Leeds United fan who in 2015 toyed with the idea of buying the club - is touring with his new band The Indoor Garden Party and has chosen the City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds for one of only three UK gigs.

Crowe, billed as the group’s principal songwriter, will be joined by musicians Samantha Barks, Alan Doyle, Carl Falk and Scott Grimes.

The Indoor Garden Party will be promoting their new album The Musical and are due to perform at the City Varieties on Friday September 29.

On the City Varieties website the group are described as a “musical collective” who are “free from conventional restraints”.

The website entry adds: “Curated by principal song writer Russell Crowe, The Indoor Garden Party currently features Canadian folk-rock hero Alan Doyle and chart-topping producer Carl Falk, as well as master vocalists Scott Grimes and Samantha Barks.

“The Indoor Garden Party’s ever-growing songbook spans a variety of genres including pop, soul, rock and folk, the artists concerned only with mining whatever path their creativity sets them on a given day. The focus is on dynamic songs, rich in melody and emotion.”

Tickets range from £46.60 to £295.60 for a VIP package which includes a chance to mingle with the band after the show and an exclusive gift.