Museum staff have unearthed the remains of sea monsters and beautiful minerals from their stores for a new exhibition.

The exhibition at Tolson Museum is called Mines, Minerals and Monsters: Kirklees’ Geology Rediscovered.

Visitors can also enjoy an indoor and outdoor trail and special interactive geology workshops for children during the school holidays.

It opened on Saturday and entrance is free.

The exhibition includes ‘What are Fossils?’ showing exciting remains of giant prehistoric reptiles, with ichthyosaurs, giant plesiosaurs, and mosasaurs.

‘Marvellous Minerals’ gives a glimpse of precious minerals such as opal and gold.

‘Life in the Carboniferous’ sheds light on the world 300 million years ago.

Much of the collection was acquired from the old Huddersfield Technical College where it was used for teaching and research.

Special Wednesday workshops run every Wednesday in August, from 11am to 1pm and again at 2pm to 4pm, for £1 per child per session.

On August 2 the workshop combines finding out about the rock cycle. Visitors on August 23 get to make a marine fossil, paint a fish and add to the giant shark collage.