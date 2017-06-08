Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love Greggs? Too lazy to get out of your car? Well, the legendary pasty chain has opened its first ever drive-thru.

And if you want the novelty of experiencing a Greggs Drive-Thru it's not that far away.

Unfortunately the bakery hasn't opened one in West Yorkshire.

But if you fancy a mini road trip it's 33 miles away in Irlam, on the west side of Salford, Greater Manchester.

It's open Monday to Friday (6am to 9pm), from 7am to 7pm on Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sunday.

Here it is:

(Photo: Google Maps)

Greggs says it comes after they finally buckled to repeated requests on social media.

(Photo: Greggs)

And it will be selling all your Greggs favourites. Steak bakes? Check. Sausage rolls? Check. Iced buns? Of course. Healthy options? If you must.

The drive-thru is being run as a pilot for further Greggs drive-thrus although the company has no plans for any further such premises - yet.