A major baking event has raised £500 for a school and an older people’s support group.

The first Great Holmfirth Cake Off in Holmfirth market was organised by Holme Valley Sharing Memories and supported by The Big Lottery Fund to work with youngsters from Holmfirth JI&N School.

The event featured dozens of scrumptious bakes and recipes, all donated by the public which people could buy. Everyone could get a slice of cake and a drink for just £1 and the group had worked with the school to put plants in pots which were also sold on the day.

Project Manager Sally Brown said: “We were delighted that so many people turned up to taste each other’s bakes and share tried and tested recipes. Several visitors suggested that it should become an annual event.”

The Sharing Memories group, which is made up of older people in their 70s, 80s and 90s, had been working with the school pupils to prepare for the day, making table decorations, cake-themed bunting and honing their baking skills.

The event included face-painting, music from accordionist Andy Burton and activities for children. Pupils from the school choir also joined members of Sharing Memories to sing together. All the proceeds from the sale of cakes and plants are being split between the school and the older people’s group.

For more information about Holme Valley Sharing Memories go to www.sharingmemories.org.uk or call Sally Brown on 07950 870864.