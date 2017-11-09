It's an advent calendar and each day brings a new beauty product.
What's even better is it costs £35 but there are more than £250 worth of cosmetics in the calendar.
It looks pretty cool too and is a darn sight more exciting than a rubbish chocolate Christmas tree each day.
To purchase the calendar for £35 you'll need to spend £35 on M&S clothes and homeware but as Marks and Sparks is one of the most popular places to buy Christmas gifts it's no real imposition.
In the calendar you get mascaras, shower oil, night creams, nail polish, hair spray and other goodies so by Christmas you'll be looking your best.
And there's a natty M&S cosmetics bag to carry some of the goodies in.
What's included in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar this year?
- Filorga Meso + Mask
- Rodial Dragon’s Blood Sculpting Gel, 15ml
- Korres Wild Rose Advanced Repair, 16ml
- Autograph Hydrating Primer, 15ml
- Ultrasun Ultralip (full size)
- Percy & Reed Session Hold Spray, 50ml
- Pixi Lift Max Sheen in Honey, 1g
- Diego Dalla Palma Ciglione Mascara (full size)
- Alpha H Liquid Gold Rose, 50ml
- Eyeko Black Magic Mascara, 4ml
- Ameliorate Skin Transforming Body Lotion, 50ml
- Shay & Blue Blood Oranges, 10ml
- Nuxe Prodigieux Shower Oil, 30ml
- Formula Innovate Radiance Reveal Peel
- Ren Instant Firming Beauty Shot, 10ml
- Leighton Denny Glitter Nail Polish, 12ml
- Stila Stay all Day in Perla, 1.5ml
- Formula Absolute Ultimate Sleep Cream, 15ml
- Rosie for Autograph Amazing Radiance Body Glow, 50ml
- Gatineau Melatogenine AOX Advanced Rejuvenating Cream,15ml
- Balance Me Rose Face Oil, 10ml
- Pur Correcting Primer Illuminate & Glow
- M&S Cosmetic Bag