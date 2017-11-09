The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's an advent calendar and each day brings a new beauty product.

What's even better is it costs £35 but there are more than £250 worth of cosmetics in the calendar.

It looks pretty cool too and is a darn sight more exciting than a rubbish chocolate Christmas tree each day.

To purchase the calendar for £35 you'll need to spend £35 on M&S clothes and homeware but as Marks and Sparks is one of the most popular places to buy Christmas gifts it's no real imposition.

In the calendar you get mascaras, shower oil, night creams, nail polish, hair spray and other goodies so by Christmas you'll be looking your best.

And there's a natty M&S cosmetics bag to carry some of the goodies in.

(Image: M&S)

What's included in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar this year?