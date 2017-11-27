Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Battery-operated, ride-on cars usually come with a hefty price tag, with versions at Toys R Us costing around £100 (when not on sale or part of an offer).

But thanks to Aldi, you can light up your child's face on Christmas morning for a fraction of the cost.

The budget supermarket is selling Jaguar and Land Rover ride-on motors, as part of its new Specialbuy range.

Its Jaguar replica (£59.99) is white and has red detailing around the rims. It comes with a charger, six rechargeable batteries, and an instruction manual.

Meanwhile, the Land Rover (£74.99) is black and has silver detailing across the front. It also comes with the same accessories as the Jaguar.

Both of the cars are available to pre-order now , and will go on general sale on Thursday, November 30. However, the toys will only be available to buy online, so keep an eye out here .

They are for children aged between 3-5 years, and would be ideal for little ones who love to stay active and run around.

The new range also includes a Little Town Pony Ride On (£129.99). It has four wheels attached to its hooves, making it easier for children to get around.

It also comes with secure pedals for feet and a two handles on each side of the horse's head.