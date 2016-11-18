Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Argos has launched thirteen days of Black Friday sales today with offers on toys, computers, gadgets, household items and much more.

If you are on the hunt for a bargain and just can't wait until November 25 then these pre-sales will be right up your alley.

There is up to 60% off selected toys and 20% off indoor furniture and you can also save up to £100 off laptops and £130 off vacuums.

Here's what's on offer on the Argos website now.

Dyson V6 flexi cordless handstick vacuum cleaner, £189.99 was £319.99 save £130

The Dyson V6 flexi comes with three additional tools designed to make every cleaning job around the house as easy as possible. These extra tools provide maximum flexibility both around the house and in the car. With its digital motor V6, the Dyson vacuum cleaner will give you provide strong suction power so you can get the job done quickly and effectively. Its motorised cleaner head is suitable for all floor types.

Philips 24PFS5231 24 inch HD Bluetooth speaker TV, £199 was £299 save £30

This stylish, Full HD Philips TV combines a Bluetooth speaker - which allows you to play music from other devices - and a 24 inch screen to give vivid images and clear and powerful sound from a compact TV. Freeview HD is built-in and there are a wide range of connectivity options for HDMI, USB, Scart and optical out for all your devices.

Bush Spira B1 10 Inch 32GB Tablet, £79.99 was £149.99 save £70

Enter a world of entertainment with the Spira B1 10 inch tablet from Bush . This tablet has plenty of room for all your selfies, favourite apps and games. With front and rear facing cameras you can capture every special moment. Plus amazing picture quality, 32GB of internal storage and a Micro SD card slot, so you can boost your storage if can't decide which pictures to delete.

HP Stream 11 inch Celeron 2GB 32GB SSD Laptop, £129.00 was £179.99 save £50

This laptop has the processing power you need to get your work done, and stay in touch on the go. Looking for a notebook that can keep up with you? It won't slow you down – or take your wallet down. It's the breezy, beautiful, portable notebook that's light on price, but heavy on features.

Disney Elsa's magical rising castle, £34.99 was £69.99 save 50%

Put on the sparkly cuff, raise your hand in front of the castle, and then watch as it rises up, unveiling the dazzling lights and sound. Elsa's magical rising castle includes a vanity, throne, table, chair, and even an extra dress for Elsa to make playtime a truly enchanted experience. The doll comes with nine snap-in pieces and storage is also included.

Rogue One Nerf imperial death trooper deluxe blaster, £23.49 was £35.99

The elite soldiers of imperial intelligence, death troopers are encased in specialised storm trooper armor. This Star Wars Nerf blaster features glow strike technology that creates special light effects and charges the darts to make them glow when fired. Includes three elite glow strike darts. Comes with blaster, magazine attachment, three darts, and instructions.

Remington S3500 colour protect hair straightener, £17.99 was £26.99 save £9

Keep your colour locked in and your hair safe with this Remington colour protect hair straightener. The specially designed ceramic coating is infused with micro-conditioners that have been proven to slow the rate of colour bleed from chemically dyed hair. The Remington Colour Protect Straightener is super-speedy, reaching a top heat of 230 ° C in a rapid 15 seconds, helping you to achieve silky, shiny, colour radiant hair in an instant.

BaByliss for men 7420U super groomer kit, £38.99 was £59.99 save £21

The BaByliss for men 7420U super groomer delivers versatility in your shaving routine. Choose from a selection of five different head attachments to trim, shape and style face and body hair with electrochemically formed blades for exceptional cutting performance and precision. The lithium power makes it work even at lower charge level.

For more Argos Black Friday deals visit the website.