Argos has once again launched its 3 for 2 sale on toys where customers can get the cheapest toy for free.

It is probably one of the last times the retailer will offer the deal in the run up to Christmas, so if you're on the hunt for a bargain now is a good time to get shopping.

Many of the items included on are on Argos' top toys for Christmas list and a number also have additional savings - the must-have new Furby Connect is half price and selected Chad Valley toys are also 50% off - so parents can snap up double discounts on their shopping.

The promotion will run until Tuesday 8 November 2016.

Take a look at some of the toys on offer.

Furby connect

Save 50% on the must-have toy, now £49.99 originally £99.99. A Furby Connect friend has a light-up antenna that glows when there's something new to discover in the app -- including music and videos. This Furby friend has lots to say and can even speak in Furbish but it's not hard to figure out what Furby means. It has colourful eyes that display more than 150 animations to help express what it is feeling.

Interact by petting, tickling, or shaking Furby, turning Furby upside down, or even moving its antenna like a joystick. It syncs with the Furby Connect World app, here there are more physical and digital ways to interact and more surprises to discover.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens RC BB-8

Save 25% was £59.99, now £44.49. Launch into action in the world of Star Wars and discover the exciting stories of good vs evil in a galaxy of starships and vehicles. For Star Wars fans the BB-8 is the spherical, loyal Astromech Droid of the Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.

This RC BB-8 figure rolls in any direction and makes expressive sounds as you lead him into adventure. Collect and battle with this and other figures and vehicles from Star Wars. Each sold separately.

Little Live Pets My Dream Puppy Interactive Toy - Snuggles

Costs £49.99. This cute little puppy called Snuggles needs a loving home. As soon as you look into his expressive eyes you will want to adopt him for yourself. Pet and cuddle him and he will love you back plus his little face moves and even breathes when he falls asleep, just like a real puppy. He feeds from his bottle and opens and closes his eyes. He will fall asleep in your arms and then gently breathes and snores.

Tickle his tummy or kiss his nose and he makes lots of happy puppy sounds. Comes complete with adoption certificate and feeding bottle included.

Paw Patrol Air Patroller

For £39.99 fly to the ruff-ruff rescue with the all-new Paw patrol air patroller . With rotating propellers, the Air Patroller easily transforms from a helicopter into a plane. And for added adventure, the Air Patroller has real lights and sounds that accompany you on all your Air Rescue missions. Earn your wings by loading up the entire PAW Patrol team in the Cargo Bay and Cockpit. You can fit up to 2 characters in the Cockpit and 4 in the Cargo Bay.

The 2-in-1 air patroller transforms from helicopter to plane mode for real paw patrol rescue missions. It also has real lights and sounds.

Chad Valley DesignaFriend Model Doll - Tiffany

Priced at £49.99 DesignaFriend doll Tiffany has extra long super soft wavy hair, she comes wearing an evening gown with sandals, clutch bag, gloves and dangly earrings. Also includes an additional stylish T-Shirt, jeans, shoes and stud earrings, as well as a catwalk carry case.

Comes packaged in a carry case with hanging space on one side and fold-out catwalk on the other side. Includes pretty charm bracelet with heart pendant.

Fisher-Price Code-a-pillar

Save 10% was £49.99 now £44.99. Code-A-Pillar features 9 easy to connect segments that preschoolers can arrange and rearrange to tell the toy how to move forward, left, right, wiggle, dance or even wait for a couple seconds before moving again. There's even a motorized head segment with lights, sounds and blinking eyes that brings Code-A-Pillar to life! Ready set code!

