When they're not designing space crafts and searching for life on other planets NASA scientists look into relatively minor matters, such as snoring.

And according to what is probably the most famous scientific organisation in the world, a certain plant can help reduce the annoying noise.

What's even weirder is the plant is part of the bromeliad - i.e. pineapple - family.

But you don't have to go to the South American rainforest to find one because Asda is selling them.

Just don't eat the mini pineapple it produces as it's inedible.

NASA research found that bromeliads give off oxygen and purify the air at night aiding quieter, better quality sleep.

And as an estimated quarter of British couples sleep in separate rooms because of a partner's snoring there could be quite a demand for these plants.

Grown in Hollland, the plants take between 21 and 24 months to develop and produce the inedible, miniature pineapple that adorns the top.

Asda plant buyer Phil Smith told the Derby Telegraph : "Snorts, snuffles and splutters affect a quarter of Brits, so for those 16 million snorers, Asda’s pineapple plant could be a dream come true – even more so for sleep deprived partners.

"For those lucky enough to sleep through the night without the disturbance of snoring, the plant is a chic addition to the home which is easy to care for and adds a little touch of The Tropics to any room."

Asda is selling the plants for £12 but if you want a snore-free Christmas you’ll have to be quick as they are only available in store until January.